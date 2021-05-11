HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Tour of Ansel Adams Exhibit 05-12-21

By: Larissa Ryan  05/11/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Virtual Tour of Ansel Adams Exhibit

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ which features photographs documenting the Japanese internment camp in California in 1943. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main St., Laurens. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.

