HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Tour Of Hamilton Exhibit 01-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION – 46th President Joe Biden to be inaugurated in Washington DC.

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

APPLICATION DEADLINE – Last day to submit application for Leadership Otsego 2021, a program to develop leaders and expose them to local organizations, issues, and opportunities. Sessions held 2nd Wednesday of each month, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Program by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Donors will be entered for chance to attend the Superbowl in 2022. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org