HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtually Tour Exhibit ‘Hamilton’s Final Act’ 11-4-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

PRAYER – 7:30 a.m. Otsego County Lutherans gather to pray for the country in the days after the general election. St Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Co. Rd. 11, Laurens. 607-432-9120.

LUNCH & LEARN – Noon. Explore gift ideas for the gardeners in your life, from stocking-stuffers to their wishlists. Preregistration required. Presented by the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.

PRAYER – Noon. Otsego County Lutherans gather to pray for the country in the days after the general election. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 St. Rt. 28, Hartwick Seminary. 607-547-9613.

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Dr., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call for aid with your little technical issues with phones, computers, more. Also get help with digital collection services Hoopla & Libby. Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

PRAYER – 7 p.m. Otsego County Lutherans gather to pray for the country in the days after the general election. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-6852.