HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Voices Of The Game To Honor Hall of Fame Inductee Larry Walker 07-24-20

By: Larissa Ryan  07/23/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 24

Voices Of The Game To Honor

Hall of Fame Inductee Larry Walker

BASEBALL – Noon. Virtual Voices of the Game to honor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee Larry Walker, the second Canadian to be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will also feature Fergie Jenkins, the first Canadian inductee, to discuss playing ball in Canada and earning their place in Cooperstown. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Larry-Walker?date=0 for details.

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Give Blood & save lives with the American Red Cross. Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Dr., West Oneonta. www.redcrossblood.org

OUTDOORS CHALLENGE – 2 p.m. Teens meet to participate in LEAF’s Great Otsego Outdoors Challenge, the summer hiking challenge featuring an Otsego County trail each week. Total of 8 hikes with 4 bonus hikes. Meet at Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by a favorite local musician Tim Iverson. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

