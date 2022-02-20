HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Walk Through Winter Wonderland 02-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

WINTER WALK – 10 – 11:30 a.m. (Rescheduled from 1/17 due to winter storm Izzy) Enjoy the beauty of winter on this tree ID walk while you stretch your legs, get some fresh air. Dress appropriately for weather on this , bring your own water. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/winter-walk/

CONSERVATION TRAINING – 1 – 2:30 p.m. Receive training to help discover the extent of Wooly Adelgid in Otsego County Hemlocks. Will cover hemlock & wooly adelgid identification and how to report your findings. Registration required. Entirely outdoors, dress appropriately. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-volunteer-training/

LETTERS FROM CHINA – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. History presentation on Mariette Manchester, a schoolteacher from Edmeston who went on to become a missionary teacher to China. Her letters home were highly detailed about her life and work, before her death in the Boxer Rebellion. Her father later had her letters published in the local weekly paper, the Edmeston Local. Free. Hosted by the Edmeston Museum. Edmeston Town Hall, 1 West St., Edmeston. edmestonmuseum@gmail.com

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/