HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Walk to end Alzheimers 09-26-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

ALZHEIMERS WALK – 1 p.m. Join the Walk to End Alzheimers and help raise money to end this deadly disease. Event will include an opening ceremony at 2 and a Promise Garden Ceremony with flowers brought by participants, the colors signify your connection to Alzheimers. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit act.alz.org to signup or donate.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring ‘Rickety Fence’ performing across genres and time periods. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org