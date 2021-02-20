HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Women Artist Legacies Of Otsego County 02-21-21

By: Larissa Ryan  02/20/2021  5:00 pm
SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Panel discussion on ‘Legacy of Women Artists in Otsego County.” Free, registration required. 607-547-8344 or visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2020/10/13/fovl-sunday-speaker-series-for-2020-2021/

COOPERSTOWN WINTER CARNIVAL – Celebrate the season with fun activities both outdoors and at home. Includes puzzles, contests, crafts, trivia night, food tasting & much more. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

BOOK SALE – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by to pick up a new (or old) book to enjoy or donate your gently used books in need of a new home. Support the Village Library of Cooperstown. Village Board Room, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONTEST WINNERS – 5:30 p.m. Learn who won the contests in this years virtual Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com for info.

