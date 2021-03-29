HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Women Business Owners Round Table Discussion 03-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 29

BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE – 8:30 a.m. Women business owners gather online to discuss their adventures in entrepreneurship. Includes how they got started, resources they used to get off the ground, what they had known beforehand, and how they pivoted during the Pandemic. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate National ‘Something On A Stick’ Day. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. Discuss ‘The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper’ by Hallie Rubenhold with the group. Hosted by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/