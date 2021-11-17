HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Writers Discussion with CANO 11-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Open mic followed by presentation by Poet Roger Hecht, author ‘Talking Pictures,’ ‘Witness Report,’ and ‘Farmers Awake! Rally Songs and Poems from New York’s Anti-Rent War.’ Free, open to public. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

SENIOR DINING – 11:30 a.m. Residents aged 60+ are invited to enjoy delicious lunch of an Omlete, hashbrowns, orange juice, and a fruit cup. Cost, $3.50/person. Reservations required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-3200 or visit www.facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

PERSONAL SECURITY – 2 p.m. Seniors are invited to learn about ‘Personal Safety and Security’ with Diana Nicols. This lesson will be on awareness techniques and safety assessment. Cooperstown Senior Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

ARTIST TALK – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a night of art and food with artist Noelle Adamoschek who makes stained glass mosaics and owns the 25 Main Art Collective. Then stay for more discussion and a 4 course meal by the Rose & Kettle, cost $50. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-5340 or visit www.facebook.com/25maincollective

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy open mic by local writers followed by presentation by featured writers Jen Karetnick and Jennifer K. Sweeney. Suggested donation, $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/