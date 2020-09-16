HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Writers Presentation With Open Mic 09-17-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Virtual writers salon by CANO hosted on Zoom. Features author Tessa Yang and an open mic session. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta for info.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Celebrate the Washington National’s 2019 World Series championship through Autumn Glory, tribute to post-season Cooperstown. Free Zoom conference. Registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-autumn-glory?date=0 for info.

THEATER WORKSHOP – 5:30 p.m. Sign up for virtual theater workshop ‘East Meets West’ featuring meditation, movement, and character archetypes presented by Lanny Harrison, a performance & visual artist. Presented by West Kortright Center. Visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/sheltering-characters/ for info.