Hartwick College Awarded Grants

ONEONTA—Hartwick College received two grants totaling $10,000.00 from the Community Foundation of Otsego County to expand civic engagement and innovation. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit public charity dedicated to increasing opportunity in Otsego County. Each year, it awards grants to nonprofits in the county to strengthen community and assist those in need.

A $5,000.00 grant to the college’s Institute of Public Service will support three civic engagement initiatives to strengthen connections between young people in Otsego County and local government. The IPS will conduct voter education and registration campaigns aimed at local college and high-school students. The funding will also support two “meet the candidates” events in October, one for the Oneonta Common Council and one for county candidates. The college may also use part of the grant to develop an essay contest for local high-school students.

Hartwick’s Griffiths Center for Collaboration and Innovation received the second $5,000.00 grant, which matches college funding to support further development of the Stevens-German Library. Along with the Student Success Center, which is part of the library, it will become a student-centered community engagement space.

“We are very grateful to the Community Foundation for its support and commitment to innovation and social progress in our region” said Hartwick President Darren Reisberg.

“We are pleased to present these grants to Hartwick,” said Jeff Katz, executive director of the Community Foundation. “The Community Foundation has been impressed by the new energy at Hartwick and its commitment to strengthening the community. Civic engagement and innovation are essential to the future of our region, and by supporting these programs at the college, the foundation is ensuring our community’s ongoing strength and vibrancy. Helping Hartwick students develop the skills and knowledge they need to be leaders in the 21st century is important work and we are proud to partner with Hartwick.”