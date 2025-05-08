Hartwick College’s Quinquennial ceremony highlights the college’s deep apprecation for its staff, from professors and athletic coaches to those in finance and student support. (Photo provided)

Hartwick College Honors Employees with Quinquennial Celebration

BETTY POWELL

ONEONTA—Elizabeth “Betty” Powell ‘82, associate director of athletics, director of compliance and senior woman administrator, after 55 years of service to Hartwick College, stood to a standing ovation during this year’s Quinquennial Awards Celebration.

Held Tuesday, April 29 in the Celebration Room of Shineman Chapel House, the ceremony recognized 50 dedicated faculty and staff for reaching milestone anniversaries in their careers at Hartwick, officials said in a press release issued Monday, May 5.

For Powell, the longest-serving honoree of the day, the moment was both moving and meaningful.

“It was a wonderful celebration and sharing it with others being recognized made it even more special,” Powell said. “It was very emotional for me because whatever I’ve been able to accomplish could not have been possible without the help and support of so many amazing people inside and outside of athletics, as well as my family. In some ways, I feel like this was a way to recognize everyone who helped me along the way.”

Hartwick College President James Mullen reflected on the lasting impact of Hartwick’s employees and the power of community.

“The Quinquennial Awards remind us of the extraordinary people who define Hartwick College,” Mullen said. “Betty Powell’s 55 years of service reflect a deep commitment not only to her profession but to a life of purpose, balance and impact. Her journey, and that of all our honorees, illustrates the strength of a community where personal dedication and institutional mission come together in powerful ways. I’m grateful for their unwavering dedication, which continues to inspire and strengthen our community.”

The list of 2025 Quinquennial Award recipients includes:

Fifty-five years: Elizabeth Powell ‘82, associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

Forty years: Charles Whitmore, Aramark Facilities, groundsman and group leader.

Thirty years: Stephanie Brunetta, associate director of communications for web services; Ann Carman, director of advancement services; Brooke Chilson ‘94, office manager for the Department of Music; Linda Robinson, Aramark Facilities, floater; and Mary Wrench, Aramark Dining Services, food service worker.

Twenty-five years: Lisle Dalton, professor of religious studies; Laurel Elder, professor of political science; Susan Navarette, professor of English; Kurt Sheldon, Aramark Facilities, custodial supervisor; and Mark Wolff, professor of French.

Twenty years: Benjamin Aldridge, lecturer in music; Jason Antrosio, professor of anthropology; Tammy Barriger, Aramark Facilities, floater group leader; Gary Burlew, technical director and lighting technician; Min Chung, professor of mathematics; and David Griffing P’14, P’18, professor of geology and environmental science.

Fifteen years: Lisa Depperman, clinical assistant professor of nursing; Amy Forster Rothbart, associate professor of political science; Burdette (Toby) Gallup, Aramark Dining Services, food service supervisor; Uli Speth, lecturer in music; and Justin Wellman, associate professor of psychology.

Ten years: Geneen Bolton P’22, academic affairs liaison to the School of Nursing; James Buthman, associate professor of political science; Jonathan Dono, director of systems and networks; Edward Gabrys, associate director of residential life and student conduct; Donald LaSala, head men’s lacrosse coach; David Lubell, assistant director of alumni, parent and family relations; Debra Maison, Aramark Facilities, custodian; Lorena Marra, assistant professor of nursing; Namita Sugandhi, associate professor of anthropology; Mark Theophel, associate head football coach, defensive coordinator; and Karina Walker, assistant professor of Spanish.

Five years: Danielle Basso, Aramark Facili-ties, custodian; J.R. Bjerklie, director of institutional research and effectiveness; Samantha Butcher, head women’s tennis coach and admissions liaison; Matthew Chick, assistant professor of political science; James Cochran, assistant professor of English; Honora Fallon-Oben, head women’s lacrosse coach; Kevon Johnson, Aramark Dining Services, general utility worker; Eric Luben, athletic trainer; Li Luo, assistant professor of accounting; Kimberly Noorlander, lecturer in physical education; Timothy Raimy ‘17, assistant director of civic engagement and fraternity and sorority life; Michelle Rokahr, clinical adjunct professor of nursing; Ashley Snow, Aramark Facilities, floater; Aaron Stephens, associate professor of business administration and accounting; Weian Wang, assistant professor of management information systems; and Tessa Yang, associate professor of English.

This ceremony highlights Hartwick College’s deep appreciation for its staff, whose commitment is vital across all areas, officials said. From professors and athletic coaches to those in finance and student support, every role plays a crucial part in upholding Hartwick’s tradition of excellence and fostering student success.