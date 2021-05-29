Hartwick Graduation for ’20 and ’21 classes showcases importance of taking risks

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA–Hartwick College celebrated the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday, May 29, in a virtual commencement ceremony.

As the college acknowledged the unusual circumstances surrounding the graduation of the ’20 and ’21 classes, speakers highlighted some of the important lessons that the students would take with them in life.

Elizabeth LeTendre, a digital marketing entrepreneur who graduated Hartwick College in 1990, encouraged the graduating classes to step outside of their comfort zones in order to be successful.

“To be successful, you need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” LeTendre said. “Struggling is an important part of the growth experience…Fear is good. Don’t be afraid to take risks and don’t be afraid to fail.”

College President Margaret Drugovich rang the ceremonial bell at 11:30 a.m. to kick off the graduating ceremony followed shortly by a harmonizing rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the Hartwick College Choir.

2020 student government president Matipa Mutoti was the first to acknowledge some of the strange and terrible circumstances which nonetheless the graduates had came out of.

“Graduation is a big achievement under any circumstance, but especially for us,” Mutoti said, listing off the need for students to adapt to social distancing, virtual classes and a volatile job market. “I believe this may have made us stronger. The fact that we are here today shows that we are able to face

adversity…Whatever our next steps may be, I believe that our experience at Hartwick College has provided us the tools to be the medicine that our world desperately needs right now.”

Lydia Marteney, the 2021 student government president, also acknowledged the difficulty that the COVID pandemic had placed upon the school while speaking from her home in Auburn, NY.

“Although this day might not look like how we had imagined it, today is a day to be proud of our many accomplishments and remember the glory days of our life as Hartwick students,” Marteney said. “For me, it’s strange and somewhat scary to think that we won’t all be up at Oyaron hill next year, but if we think back to the beginning and the many steps, both literal and otherwise, of our journey here at Hartwick we will realize that we are truly ready for the next step in our lives.”

David Long, chair of the Hartwick College board of trustees, also spoke during the graduation ceremony, talking about his own “abbey road” from England to Oneonta, NY and the strangers who made him feel at home.

“Today you’re journey is uniquely yours, well underway and yet still to be created,” Long said. “You’ve already overcome some tough obstacles in life, demonstrating resiliency even at your young age.”

He spoke about the “unprecedented disruptions” of lives but how the graduates had to make their way through the college with “a unique determination.”

“You found your way,” Long said. “Well done.”

Presentations of awards were given to Madison Germuska and Kiara Biroo, who were awarded the Abraham Kellogg Oratorical Prize for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Dr. Barbara Feldman, interim Vice President of Academic Affairs, was awarded the Margaret B. Bunn Award for Outstanding Teaching. In addition, former State senator James L. Seward, who graduated Hartwick College in 1973, was awarded the President’s Award for Liberal Arts in Practice and Richard Clapp, 1962 graduate, received the President’s Medal.