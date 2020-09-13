Hartwick Has 12th Case; SUNY Latest Tally Is 723

ONEONTA – After holding steady at 11 positive COVID-19 cases through the week, Hartwick College reported a 12th case today.

Another student recovered, bringing the number of active cases on the Hartwick campus from nine to eight, college spokesman David Lubell reported.

Meanwhile, SUNY Oneonta yesterday confirmed 16 new case, bringing the total confirmed cases on campus to 723, according to spokesman Kim MacLeod.

As of yesterday, 11 students who tested positive were in isolation and 37 in quarantine awaiting test results.

As of Friday, the county Department of Health reported 671 cases at SUNY Oneonta, but discrepancies have to do with timing, the DOH says.