Hartwick Student Joins 2 In Challenging Salka

ONEONTA – The field is filling up with Democrats aiming to challenge freshman Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, whose district includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, as well as Madison and past of Oneida counties.

Nick Chase, a Hartwick College students and Oneonta native, this week joined Oneonta City school board member Dan Buttermann and Corey Mosher, a Hamilton farmer and board chair of Madison County Cooperative Extension.

Chase entry makes a Democratic primary next June more certain.

“I decided to run for state office because I want an opportunity to help solve the issues that plague our district,” Chase said. “We need someone young and new to politics to step up and take a different approach to the status quo, as it is apparent that the older and traditional ‘leadership’ our district has seen is not working for us.”

A life-long resident of greater Oneonta, Nick graduated from Franklin Central School in 2018, and then went on to study chemistry at Hartwick College. However, in time, then changed his major as his interest for politics grew. Originally, Nick was planning on running for this seat in 2022, but concluded 2020 is a good time.

Statistically, elected officials are most vulnerable at the end of their first terms.