Hartwick Unveils New Baking Innovation Lab

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s new Baking Innovation Lab, a one-of-a-kind center on the East Coast and a valuable addition to the Hartwick Center for Craft Food and Beverage, is now official. The grand opening celebration took place on Tuesday, October 22, marking a significant milestone in the culinary landscape in New York State, organizers said in a media release.

The lab is set to play a pivotal role in advancing innovation within the food and grain sector. Its primary mission is to bolster the efforts of small and mid-sized producers and processors of local cereals and grains, including growers, bakers, and food product developers.

“Through quality testing, research and education, the BIL will be a beacon of support for local food innovators,” the release read.

Set in a 3,500-square-foot state-of-the-art facility on Dietz Street, the BIL is more than a lab; it’s a hub of collaboration and experimentation. Equipped with a pilot mill, bakery and classrooms, the lab provides reliable, affordable, and comprehensive quality testing services for locally produced grains, flour, and grain-based products. Key services include grain and flour quality testing, test milling on stone and other mills, and recipe development for whole grain and stone-ground flour.

Additionally, the space allows bakers and food developers to experiment with formulation changes, produce sample products and refine their processes to achieve the desired product quality.

“The launch of the Baking Innovation Lab represents a major advancement in our dedication to the craft food and beverage community,” said Hartwick College President James Mullen. “By offering vital resources and expertise, we enable local producers to innovate and enhance their products, ultimately benefiting our regional economy and food culture. We are thrilled that Hartwick College will establish a presence downtown. This initiative would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Hartwick College Board of Trustees, the City of Oneonta and the commitment from the governor’s office.”

The BIL embodies Hartwick’s Life Balance approach, which integrates academic excellence with real-world work experiences. The lab offers Hartwick students the chance to collaborate with industry experts, refine their skills, and contribute to the vibrant food and grain sector, all while maintaining a balanced academic life.

Aimee Hill, director of the Baking Innovation Lab, emphasized the lab’s commitment to advancing food and grain production.

“The baking lab represents our dedication to the craft food and beverage industry by providing essential research and resources to businesses utilizing flour and grain,” she said. “With our cutting-edge grain and flour quality testing and baking equipment, we are excited to offer a range of services that will deepen our understanding of grain quality in baking, milling and whole-grain flour applications, and enhance the work of local producers.”

The BIL is a component of a $19 million Dietz Street mixed-use development, which is part of the Oneonta Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The project received $1,470,000.00 in funding from the City of Oneonta’s $10 million DRI award.

“The Dietz Street project brings together the key ingredients in the recipe for successful downtown revitalization—food, art, housing and education,” said New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The power of mixed-use development deserves recognition, as this project will provide opportunities for low-income artists, individuals with disabilities, and other residents. This is what the DRI is all about—empowering communities like Oneonta to unlock their full potential to grow, foster creativity and drive economic growth that will make an impact for future generations to come.”

The Baking Innovation Lab was made possible with support from federal, state and private contributors, including the U.S. Department of Education, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the New York Department of State, the City of Oneonta, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Empire State Development and Kearney Realty & Development Group.

The grand opening celebration was supported by local vendors and producers, including Vêsucré, The Lofty Loaf, Freestyle Confections, Rock Royal Farm and the Autumn Cafe.

For more information about the Baking Innovation Lab and its services, visit https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/center-for-craft-food-and-beverage/baking-innovation-lab/.