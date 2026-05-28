Hartwick College Receives ‘Transformational’ $10 Million Gift

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Hartwick College’s School of Nursing is now named for philanthropist Brent R. Nicklas, a Cooperstown native.

(Photo provided)

Hartwick College has received a transformational $10 million investment from Brent R. Nicklas, retired founder of Lexington Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm. According to a press release, the gift “will strengthen both Hartwick College and its School of Nursing, reinforcing its leadership in healthcare education across New York State, and expand its impact on students, the region and beyond.”

In recognition of this “extraordinary vision and generosity,” the School of Nursing will be named the Brent R. Nicklas School of Nursing at Hartwick College, officials said.

This comprehensive investment represents a defining moment for Hartwick and its strategic priorities, according to the press release. It strengthens enrollment and retention, expands learning opportunities and supports long-term sustainability, while increasing the college’s capacity to respond to urgent and growing workforce needs in nursing and healthcare.

Officials said it also reinforces Hartwick’s identity as “The Life Balance College,” where academic excellence, well-being and career outcomes are intentionally connected.

“I know I speak for the entire Hartwick family in expressing gratitude to Brent Nicklas for this extraordinary investment in our college and our region,” said James H. Mullen, president of Hartwick College.

“This is a moment of real momentum for Hartwick,” Mullen con-tinued. “In a highly competitive environment, we have taken bold, strategic steps to strengthen our academic programs and position ourselves for the future. This investment enhances our ability to be at the front line of education and builds on a strong network of regional partners committed to advancing care, particularly through our nursing program.”

Across the region, Hartwick nursing students and graduates play an essential role in expanding access to care and improving quality of life. According to officials, the key component of this work is Hartwick’s longstanding partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, “where all nursing students complete clinical experiences and many begin their professional careers.”

The investment will support instruction, including faculty, clinical adjuncts and program operations, while also establishing named nursing scholarships. In addition, it will enhance the Clark Nursing Simulation Lab, providing students and community healthcare partners and professionals with expanded access to advanced, hands-on professional development in a state-of-the-art learning environment.

“This gift supports both Hartwick’s future and reflects the strength of the college’s nursing program,” said Laurel Bongiorno, president-elect and vice president for academic affairs and provost. “It allows us to build on what we do best, preparing students not only for careers, but for lives of purpose and impact. It also strengthens our ability to serve our region in meaningful and lasting ways.”

Brent R. Nicklas, above, and his wife, Laura, have made significant contributions throughout the region.

(Photo provided)

Although not a Hartwick alumnus, Nicklas has demonstrated a deep commitment to Hartwick’s mission and to the role the college plays in strengthening the region’s economy, culture and health.

“Supporting education has always been central to my philanthropic work,” said Nicklas. “Hartwick College is making a meaningful difference by preparing students to meet real needs in their communities. I am proud to name the School of Nursing and support the next generation of leaders who will expand access to care and improve lives across the region.”

Nicklas is the retired founder of Lexington Partners, a global alternative investment firm specializing in secondary private equity and co-investment funds. He served as non-executive chairman until 2018 and was instrumental in developing the secondary market for private equity and alternative investment interests, as well as helping to establish one of the first independent co-investment programs. Earlier in his career, he was a founding partner of Landmark Partners and spent more than a decade in the Capital Markets division at Merrill Lynch, focusing on private and public equity investments.

A native of Cooperstown, New York, Nicklas has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. He is a generous donor to Different & Able, an organization founded by his daughter to support individuals living with disabilities and medical conditions, and he serves as president of the Brent Nicklas Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, human services, civic life, and the arts.

Nicklas and his wife, Laura, also have made significant contributions to the cultural life of the region, including support for the Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy Gallery through a $1.5 million gift supporting the 53 Pioneer Project. Additionally, Nicklas Hall at Amherst College was named in recognition of the family’s generosity.

Nicklas earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Amherst College and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“This gift also reflects the critical role of Hartwick’s Board of Trustees in advancing the College’s priorities,” the press release reads. “Through strong relationships and active engagement, board leadership helped identify, cultivate and secure this transformational investment, reinforcing the essential role trustees play in shaping Hartwick’s future.”