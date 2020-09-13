Hartwick’s ‘Clean Sweep’ Marks 10th Anniversary

Hartwick Town Board Member Bruce Markusen tosses debris into dumpsters at Saturday’s 10th annual “Clean Sweep,” where volunteers and homeowners bring scrap metal and electronics to the town barn next to Town Hall for disposal. At right is Chris Briggs, who volunteered with son Andrew to help with the cleanup. Inset, Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez signs in participants. Seated behind her is Pat Ryan, who began the “Clean Sweep” a decade ago while she was serving as town supervisor. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)