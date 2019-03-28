Hawkeye Kate Trossett On All-Central New York Girls’ Basketball Team

COOPERSTOWN – Senior Kate Trossett, Cooperstown Hawkeyes’ point guard, today was named to the 2018-19 All-Central New York girls basketball team in the small schools category.

In all, the teams consist of 24 players – 12 each on the small school (Class B, C and D) and large school (Class AA and A) teams.

Here’s what the announcement had to say about Kate:

What’s next:​ I am still deciding where I want to spend my next four years. I’m deciding between a few schools on the East Coast.

Best moment of the season:​ Winning the section championship in the Carrier Dome was the highlight of my season this year. It was unforgettable and my team came together in the best way throughout our whole post-season run. Also, playing with my younger sister in our first sectional game was really special.

Who inspires you:​ I’m inspired by younger basketball players in Cooperstown who aspire to be similar to me and my teammates. The young girls inspire me to work my hardest to motivate them to have the most successful basketball career they can when they’re my age.

Also, my dad was a beast at CCS circa 1985 and he’s inspired me to have the same impact on Red Bursey Gymnasium.

What’s your go-to warm-up song:​ My team gets in the best mindset in the pregame locker room jam session when we listen to Glorious by Macklemore. Personally, Going Bad by Meek Mill ft. Drake got me hype before every game this past season.

Last thing you say before taking the court:​ ‘Let’s get this, sisters.’