Hawkeyes Fall To

Ticonderoga Sentinels

Above, Chris Ubner, pitches for the Cooperstown Hawkeyes against a member of the Ticonderoga Sentinels this afternoon during the NYSPHSAA Baseball State Championships held at at Binghamton University earlier this evening. Ryan Lansing managed to make it home in the first inning, but the team didn’t score another run until the 6th inning, when Lansing brought in his second home run and Spencer Lewis grabbed a third. Although the points seemed to bolster the packed Cooperstown cheering section, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. At right, coach Matt Hazzard gives a saddened Kendall Haney a supportive embrace after the seventh inning came to close with Cooperstown falling to Ticonderoga 3-7.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)