TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 21

Celebrate the Opening of

‘Cultivated: Around the Garden Walls’

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Cultivated: Around the Garden Walls.” The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2062251327654649/2062251427654639/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Table Rocks, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken breast with onion gravy, stuffing, squash and berries. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SUMMER FUN—Noon to 2 p.m. Children ages 5-15 learn about fossils. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

MINECRAFT CLUB—1 p.m. Held Tuesdays through 8/11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408474684637294&set=a.546921787459259

INFORMATION—2-4 p.m. Office hours for the Office for the Aging. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1437234465104811&set=a.544469607714639

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Magnetic Poetry.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—4-6 p.m. “Block Printing 101.” Two-part workshop for beginners to learn the fundamentals. Continues 7/28. Fees apply; registration required. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122118526844775799&set=a.122109465902775799

INFORMATION SESSION—5 p.m. League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area New and Prospective Member Orientation. Get an overview of the league and what the league does and doesn’t do. Old Methodist Church, 3080 County Highway 11, Hartwick. hudi.podolsky@gmail.com

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free. All welcome. Held Tuesdays through 8/25. Origins Café and Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://meditateupstate.com/

MUSIC FESTIVAL—7 p.m. Eddie Barbash and Kasa Quartet. Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 267-9051.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Utica Blue Sox. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents “Caroga Arts Ensemble: Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet.” Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (800) 316-8559 or cooperstownmusicfest.org

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