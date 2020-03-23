By: Jim Kevlin  03/23/2020  7:29 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsHeavy Snow Blankets County; Bit More Due

Heavy Snow Blankets County; Bit More Due

 03/23/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

50s BY THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Heavy Snow Blankets

County; Bit More Due

Heavy, wet snow – 4-5 inches of it – blanketed Otsego County this afternoon, putting a cap on the sign outside Cooperstown Village Hall at 22 Main St. At CVS, inset photo, Ryan Strong, Milford, right, and John McCord, Richfield Springs, were pushing the heavy snow off the sidewalk. There’s a possibility of snow until 11 this evening, and more predicted on Thursday and Friday, although highs near 50 are predicted both days.  Spring arrived last Thursday, March 19. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.