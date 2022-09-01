Helios Care Receives
$1,200 Donation
On Friday, August 19, Helios Care, the hospice and palliative care organization for Schoharie, Otsego, and Delaware Counties was pleased to accept a check for $1,200 from the Hudson Highlands Retread Motorcycle group. This very generous donation represented a year’s worth of fundraising efforts on Helios Care’s behalf.
Helios Care will use the money to continue providing bereavement services free to all residents throughout the 3 counties served. Call Helios Care for more information at 607-432-6773.