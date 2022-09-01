Helios Care Receives $1,200 Donation

Holding the check are Dan Ayres, President and CEO of Helios; and Betty Slavinski, president of the motorcycle group Hudson Highlands Retreads

On Friday, August 19, Helios Care, the hospice and palliative care organization for Schoharie, Otsego, and Delaware Counties was pleased to accept a check for $1,200 from the Hudson Highlands Retread Motorcycle group. This very generous donation represented a year’s worth of fundraising efforts on Helios Care’s behalf.

Helios Care will use the money to continue providing bereavement services free to all residents throughout the 3 counties served. Call Helios Care for more information at 607-432-6773.