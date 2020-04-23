Helios, OFO Top Recipients Of Community Foundation Of South Central NY Grants

ONEONTA – Nine community organizations, including Helios Care, Opportunities for Otsego and Catholic Charities, have received more than $65,000 in grants from the Community Foundation for South Central New York to help the fight against COVID-19.

“Typically, we support school districts, arts organizations and human services,” said Diane Brown, executive director. “But COVID-19 hit in the middle of our spring grant cycle, so we repurposed our funding.”

Grants were given to the following organizations:

• Opportunities for Otsego $15,000 for their community response to COVID-19.

• Helios Care – Oneonta – $10,000 for Personal Protective Equipment for hospice staff.

• Second Baptist Church in Edmeston- $10,000 for community cupboard food program.

• Catholic Charities of Delaware/Otsego- $10,000 for direct assistance for basic needs.

• Catskill Center for Independence – $8,000 for their meal and prescription delivery program to community members with disabilities.

• ONC-BOCES – $7,292 for materials to 3-D print Personal Protective Equipment for local healthcare providers.

• United Way of Delaware/Otsego – $5,400 for administrative support.

• Otsego County Department of Health – $5,000 for a public awareness campaign on social distancing.

• Friends of Recovery Delaware/Otsego $5,000 for basic needs of clients that are homeless/have substance use disorders.

The Foundation as also changed the way they select grant recipients in order to get grants out faster. “We meet over Zoom every week,” she said. “We look at the applications, decisions are made and the money goes out.”

Funding will be available on a rolling basis; to apply, go to the Community Foundation of South Central NY’s website.

“We’ll give money until we no longer have any to give,” said Brown. “The need is great, and the more funds we can give out, the better.”