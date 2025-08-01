Advertisement. Advertise with us

Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo (right) congratulates Dr. Ben Friedell, recipient of the 2024 Compassionate Care Award. (Photo provided)

Helios Calls Seeking Compassionate Care Award Nominations

ONEONTA—Helios Care has put out an urgent call for help in recognizing the leaders, volunteers, first responders, teachers and selfless individuals in our communities.

“Make a nomination today for the 3rd Annual Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award,” officials invited in a press release issued on Thursday, July 31.

This prestigious award honors one individual who lives or works in Otsego, Delaware or Schoharie counties, and serves individuals in any discipline. The winner must exhibit Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo’s attributes of leadership, selfless service, benevolence, and compassion.

The deadline to make a nomination is Friday, August 22. Nomination forms can be completed on the Helios Care website, https://www.helioscare.org/compassionate-care-award/.

The award winner will receive a $500.00 cash prize, a Commemorative Award, and recognition at the Grand Oneonta Opry Country Music Fundraiser for Hospice on Friday, October 10 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grand-oneonta-opry-2/.

Call Kathryn Dailey, Helios Care director of development, at (607) 432-6773 with questions or for more information.

