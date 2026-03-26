News from the Noteworthy from Helios Care

Helios Celebrates Community Compassion

As spring arrives in the Catskills and Upper Susquehanna Valley, Helios Care is proud to announce a series of community events dedicated to supporting hospice and palliative care services across Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties. This April, the organization will honor the “heart of its mission” during National Volunteer Appreciation Month and host its signature spring fundraiser, the Daffodil Jazz Brunch, as well as many Dine Out for a Cause programs.

Honoring Our Volunteers

April marks National Volunteer Appreciation Month, a time when Helios Care recognizes the dedicated individuals who provide companionship, respite, and administrative support to patients and families navigating serious illness. From veteran-to-veteran pinning ceremonies, to weekly tuck-in phone calls, to offering a comforting presence at the bedside, volunteers are the backbone of rural healthcare and hospice. We also celebrate our dedicated group of retail volunteers who staff our thrift store in Oneonta, a vital resource for unrestricted funds each year.

Helios volunteers bring a unique level of warmth and humanity to those they care for. In our rural landscape, they are often the bridge that ensures no one has to face the end of life alone. A volunteer luncheon is planned in April to celebrate more than 90 volunteers currently donating their time and talents to Helios Care.

On Saturday, April 18, Helios Care will host its most iconic annual fundraiser, the Daffodil Jazz Brunch. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of over 200,000 blooming daffodils at the Franklin home of Tom Morgan, the event offers a unique “kick-off to spring.” This year’s event is dedicated to Erna Morgan McReynolds, Tom’s wife and a Helios Care board member, who passed away in 2025. Her legacy of compassion lives on in this event she loved.

Live Music: Smooth jazz performed by local favorite, the Rob Hunt Trio.

Gourmet Cuisine: A seasonal brunch menu prepared by Chef Dee Smith Hazlett.

Silent Auction: Featuring unique items and experiences donated by local individuals and businesses.

Tickets are $70.00 for individuals and $130.00 for couples. Due to the popularity of this outdoor event, advance registration is required at helioscare.org/events.

Dine Out for a Cause: Spring Offerings

For those looking to support Helios Care while enjoying the local culinary scene, the Dine Out for a Cause initiative continues in 2026. Participating restaurants across the region will donate a portion of their proceeds on designated days to support hospice and palliative care programs. This is a true win-win-win, as community members enjoy a great meal, local restaurants see increased foot traffic, and the unrestricted funding donated helps Helios Care provide services to patients and their families throughout the three counties.

Upcoming “Dine Out” dates include local favorites such as Dazzo’s Kitchen, Mel’s at 22, and the Grapevine Farm. Over 15 are scheduled thus far for 2026, so to get a full list of the participating restaurants and dates, go to the Helios Care website or follow us on Facebook.

About Helios Care

Formerly Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, Helios Care has served the region for more than 40 years, started by a dedicated group of 12 volunteers. It has grown to an organization of over 70 staff with the mission to provide patients and families with compassion, choices, and dignity through hospice, palliative care, and grief support services. For more information on events, volunteering, or care services, please visit www.helioscare.org or call (607) 432-6773.

Joan MacDonald is president and chief executive officer of Helios Care.