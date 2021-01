SEND US 100-WORD TRIBUTE

The next edition of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta (Jan. 14-15) will be a Tribute to State Sen. Jim Seward, who retired on Dec. 31 after serving Otsego County in Albany for 34 years.

You are welcome to participate. Please keep your tribute to 100 words, and email it by noon Monday, Jan. 11, along with your name and town of residence to

jimk@allotsego.com