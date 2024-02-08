Hilbert Joins Paper Staff

EMILY HILBERT

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Last week, Emily Hilbert, 24, of Cooperstown, joined Iron String Press in the role of spring 2024 news media intern. Hilbert moved to the area in the fall of 2022 to attend the Cooperstown Graduate Program through SUNY Oneonta and pursue her master’s degree in museum studies. She is set to graduate in May and hopes to move into an administrative or event planning role at a museum.

Originally from Long Island, Hilbert spent four years in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in historic preservation with a minor in museum studies from the University of Mary Washington, graduating in 2021. While an undergrad, she worked as a costumed interpreter at the Mary Washington House and volunteered for various events for her department.

Hilbert’s first internship was at the Fredericksburg Circuit Court, where she worked in the archives. The following year, she interned at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in the exhibition department.

“It was a long commute into work three times a week,” she said, “but it was a good experience to see how large museums operate.”

Recently, Hilbert completed a summer internship as an interpreter at Monticello, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“When I was not giving tours, I was assisting with the planning and execution of the Monticello Teaching Institute,” she explained. “It’s a week-long, fully-funded professional development opportunity for teachers to research and study at Monticello. Everyone gets the chance to collaborate, travel around Charlottesville, and meet with top Jefferson scholars, all to build classroom resources. It was so much fun getting to know the teachers and hear about their experience.”

When Hilbert is not working on assignments for class, she prefers staying at home to cook or read.

“I like to go out with friends when I can, but we’re all usually busy with work. Plus, it’s always nice to have a quiet evening to yourself,” she added.

Hilbert is an avid cross-stitcher and has been for the past 10 years. She enjoys stitching anything, but is currently working her way through a collection of miniature works of art.

“We are excited to have Emily join our team,” said Iron String Press General Manager/Senior Editor Darla M. Youngs. “She will be working on compiling news briefs and calendar items as well as covering events in the northern part of the county. I look forward to her fresh perspective as she dips her toe in the journalism field.”