Bound Volumes, Hometown History

April 4, 2024

50 Years Ago

April Fools’ Day did not go unheralded in Oneonta. A bomb scare in Tommy’s Place on West Broadway forced proprietor Tommy Pondolfino to close his establishment early last night but the promised explosion never happened.
The motive behind the bomb scare, Pondolfino suspects was a late night April Fools’ prank. A waitress at the bar received a call around 10:50 p.m. last night from a man who warned that the bomb would detonate within half an hour. Pondolfino contacted city police who evacuated about 20 customers still in the building.

April 1974

40 Years Ago

Pregnant teenagers have friends in the area waiting to help them. The Respect for Human Life Committee was organized in 1979 by several people who felt some action was needed to fight the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing abortion and to assist local pregnant teens. Though the group remains small, they have sponsored several informational advertisements and hold yearly collections of baby items which are distributed through Community Maternity Services and Birthright. Community Maternity Services is a Catholic charity of the Albany Diocese funded by monies from the State Division for Youth and from the Diocese Development Program of the Catholic Church. Last year CMS social worker Sherry Frohme assisted 40 pregnant teenagers, making 300 home visits, plus office visits and transportation.

April 1984

30 Years Ago

With support from the City of Oneonta, merchants and property owners plan a downtown clean-up Sunday morning thanks to the Downtown Oneonta Improvement Task Force, known by the acronym DOIT. The group will convene today at City Hall to reach a consensus on a plan for downtown’s future, and to form a Downtown Council. The plan proposes hiring a manager for downtown. DOIT will be considering the impact of losing Bresee’s Oneonta Department Store which has served as the anchor retail store on Main Street for decades. Bresee’s President Marc Bresee announced that his store will close by the end of June.

April 1994

20 Years Ago

A dead cow has been beached in the Susquehanna River for more than a week. City officials, who are waiting for water levels to recede, are pondering how to safely extricate the carcass from a clog of debris in the middle of the swollen river. During the week, the cow drifted downstream and under the lower Main Street Bridge. It had been on the east side of the bridge. By Wednesday afternoon, it was stuck with other debris in the middle of the river on the west side of the road. A small memorial someone set up includes two candles, some fake flowers and two signs. One reads Kow Gone with a backwards “e”. The other is inscribed “Kow Gone but not forgotten.”

April 2004

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.
April 5, 1889…

Hometown History: March 21, 2024

110 YEARS AGO
An Evening in Erin—A good 550 people of whom 518 were spectators packed Holy Name Hall last evening to the very doors and spent a happy and entertaining three hours in “The Land Where the Grass Grows Greenest.” The whole entertainment was the biggest kind of a success for the church, the performers and the audience, and everyone was happy and good natured. Everything on the program was a hit. Joseph Haggerty with his song replete with local hits struck the spirit of the audience dearly. The pie-eating contest provoked a few gales of laughter, but Miss Murphy was funnier. All were excellent. This St. Patrick’s Day will long be remembered. The proceeds were about $200 and practically the whole amount will go to the new seats.
March 1914…

Hometown History: April 11, 2024

135 Years Ago
The Local News—In excavating the cellar for the Bundy building, a Canadian Sou (coin) was found several feet below the surface. It was well preserved, and though bearing no date, must be very old. L.H. Blend has it.
The organ grinder, as genuine a harbinger of spring as the robin, made his appearance here on Wednesday. He was afterward arrested for cruelty to a boy in his company, but the justice discharged him.
Louise Arnot and company will begin a week’s engagement at the Metropolitan on Monday evening, opening in the popular drama “49.” Miss Arnot is pronounced one of the best actresses ever appearing in Oneonta, and her support is first class. Popular prices: 10, 20 and 30 cents.
There is no better place to form an idea of the number of new buildings now being built in Oneonta can be found than on the hill on the south side of the river. In all parts of the village new houses are seen going up, while the East end looks as though it had the chickenpox, so freely is it spotted with newly built unpainted buildings.
April 1889…