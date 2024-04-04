Bound Volumes

April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO

Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.

April 5, 1889

85 YEARS AGO

Baseball fans who are planning to visit Cooperstown this summer—and what fan isn’t—will find good roads plainly marked showing the most direct routes. The Baseball Centennial Committee has been granted permission to erect special directional signs aiding motorists. These signs are a new reflecting variety and the colors comply with the regulations of the highway department. The signs are about five feet long and two feet high. The center portion is a large white baseball on which appear the words “Baseball Centennial.” Running entirely across the sign in the center of the ball in 7 inch black letters is the word “Cooperstown” with an arrow pointing the way. The signs will be erected at intersections on all important routes within 50 miles of Cooperstown.

April 5, 1939

60 YEARS AGO

The Upstate Baptist Home at Portlandville, one of the best-known charitable institutions in the area, may close its doors due to the mounting expense of operation and the difficulty of obtaining professional services in an “isolated” location. If the Board of Directors of the Home follows some of the recommendations of a report recently received from the Child Welfare League of America, the home may never be reactivated. The report states that “the present location is too isolated to make it feasible to develop a future high caliber program in view of obtaining the necessary professional services.” According to the Rev. Kenneth Simpson, children quartered at the Home were sent to their respective homes in the summer of 1962. Since that time activities of a child-treatment nature have been at a standstill.

April 1, 1964

35 YEARS AGO

The popular Market Place specialty foods store on Main Street was purchased Monday, April 2, by Bill and Jill Peper, and Jocelyn Rauscher from Barbara Mook and Mildy Selendy. After the sale was completed, the Pepers and Ms. Rauscher put in a full day of work at the store. No changes in personnel are planned, Peper said. “We plan to continue the excellence of the past and build on that for the future.”

April 4, 1984

20 YEARS AGO

The Bassett Birthing Center has been selected as a Grand Prize Winner in The Johnson’s Childbirth Nursing Awards Sweepstakes. The recognition means that a patient nominated the Bassett Birthing Center team to win a $1,000 educational grant and two complimentary registrations to the 2004 Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses Conference for staff members. There are about 635 births annually at the hospital.

April 2, 2004