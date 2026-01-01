Bound Volumes, Hometown History

January 1, 2026

65 YEARS AGO

President-Elect Kennedy is reported to have assurances of support from U.S. Representative John J. Rooney of New York for the appointment to a high ambassadorial post of least one career diplomat instead of a wealthy political contributor. Rooney is Chairman of the House subcommittee on State Department appropriations. The fact has been bewailed that the costs of entertaining which goes with ambassadorships in London, Paris, Moscow and some other capitals are such that appointees must be chosen with reference to their private fortunes rather than their acquaintance with international affairs. This is because governmental allowances for diplomats are closely limited and there are objections to the use of taxpayer funds for liquor.

January 1961

45 YEARS AGO

Otsego County Sheriff Jack R. Nevil submits the following report for his department: Total number of prisoners Correctional Facility on January 1, 1980: 8; Total prisoners received during 1980: 454; Confined by sentence: 190; Held for Grand Jury Examination, Trial or Other: 264. Highest daily population: 25; Lowest daily population: 5; Number Confined on December 31, 1980: 13; Women Prisoners Admitted: 34; Number of Meals Served: 18,401; Days Worked by Trustees: 938; Prisoner Care—Medical, Dental Expenses: $14,701.25; Cost of Food: $19,769.37; Miles Traveled by Vehicles: 161,444; Boat Rental for Water Patrol: $600; Payments to County Treasurer: $40,960.91; Attorneys: $90,987.26; Fines and Bails Disbursed: $35,851.12; Civil Summons, Complaints Processed: 785; Accidents Investigated: 121; Executions Received and Processed 400; Complaints Received and Investigated: 301; Arrests Made: 70; ID Cards Issued: 71; Tickets Issued 231; Assists to Other Police Agencies: 77.

January 1981

30 YEARS AGO

Citing economic reasons and low ridership, Pine Hill-Adirondack Trailways has decided to eliminate its weekday bus route traveling from Utica, through Cooperstown, to Oneonta on January 10. Weekend runs will continue, however. Paul Provost, vice-president for the Kingston-based company, commented, “It’s a lack of passengers. There are less than six passengers a day on that portion. The majority are between New York City and Oneonta, obviously. Somedays we are leaving Oneonta with two or three people. This is strictly an economic move. Trailways receives a state subsidy of $2.7 million and was asking for an additional $500,000 according to Michael Fleischer a NYSDOT spokesperson. “Adirondack wanted additional state subsidies because the ridership was fairly low,” said Diane Carlton, Director of the Planning Department for Otsego County. The ridership averages are based on total annual numbers which rise during the tourist season. “I see a lot more people getting off the buses in the summer,” Carlton said.

January 1996

15 YEARS AGO

In ceremonies at the Otsego County Courthouse, State Senator Jim Seward, R-Milford, was sworn in for a thirteenth term, and Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. was sworn for his second term. In remarks, Seward noted a lack of “stable and responsible leadership” in Albany in recent years. “I love New York,” he said, “but our state is crumbling.” Drue Quackenbush, an Oneonta High School student, sang the National Anthem at the outset and led the audience in “America the beautiful” at the end. Also sworn in was Judge Brian Burns who warned of growing problems with heroin drug addiction. “Stay-at-home moms are being arrested for selling it and for using it,” said the judge.

January 2011