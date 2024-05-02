Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes, Hometown History

May 2, 2024

70 YEARS AGO

Having outgrown its home in Huntington Library, the Upper Susquehanna Historical Society is turning its eyes toward the city government hoping to get some sort of storage space for its growing volume of historical records. Dr. Edward J. Parish, president, has appointed a special committee to confer with the Common Council on a place for the records and historical objects. On the committee are Julian B. Jackson, Chester A. Miller, Harry C. Bard, Mrs. Earl P. Francis and Mrs. Wendell Morgan. In addition to this course of action, officers of the society will meet at 5 p.m. today with the Huntington Library board to jointly consider the space problems of both organizations.

May 1954

50 YEARS AGO

May 1974

40 YEARS AGO

State Motor Vehicles Commissioner John Passidomo announced an agreement Wednesday to end New York’s status as the only state in the nation without photo identification licenses. Passidomo said the new licenses would probably cost New Yorkers about $1.50 extra every four years. The current quadrennial license fee is $16.
Robert Shear said Wednesday that the number of fatal car crashes involving 18-year-old drinking drivers fell by 42 percent in the 12 months after New York’s drinking age went from 18 to 19. Also the number of 18-year-olds involved in alcohol-related crashes overall decreased by 25 percent during the same period. New York’s legal drinking age, which had been 18 since the end of Prohibition, was raised to 19 in December 1982. Shear said the new data provided the strongest evidence to date for raising the legal drinking age to 21.

May 1984

30 YEARS AGO

Fox Hospital lost almost half a million dollars in the first three months of 1994, hospital administrators reported. Although a loss was expected going into the year, the actual loss of $459,103 for the first quarter was much larger than expected. “What we take in doesn’t match what we spend,” said hospital president John Remillard. “We can’t allow it to continue. However, the hospital is not planning to cut costs with employee layoffs. The staff has been asked to look at more cost-effective ways of treating patients.

May 1994

20 YEARS AGO

After a decade of discussion and more than 18 months of construction, Otsego Manor is nearly finished. The $30 million nursing home just south of Cooperstown should be ready to open in late June or early July according to Rep. Carl Higgins, R-Edmeston chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives. The construction phase will be completed by the end of May, Higgins said, but added, “all dates are tentative.” The new facility will house up to 174 residents.

May 2004

