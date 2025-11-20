Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes, Hometown History

November 20, 2025

90 YEARS AGO

Principal Charles W. Hunt of the Oneonta State Normal School will lay before Governor Lehman’s budget committee a proposal for the acquisition by the state of a 25-acre plot west of the present campus upon the hill overlooking the city as a site for an athletic field. The plot is located west of Elm Street and extends from Arnold Avenue north to Sherman Avenue and over the hill nearly to Clinton Avenue. There are four houses included within the plot, some of which are on Elm Street. It will also afford a location for a school dormitory in close proximity which is needed to centralize the social activities of the school. The application for state funds at the present time is only for the $25,000 required to secure the site.

November 1935

40 YEARS AGO

When downtown bars start turning away customers under 21 after December 1, local fraternities and sororities are expecting the younger students to turn to them. “When the drinking age goes up, I think people will be looking for more of a social outlet, as compared to the bar scene,” said Kay Melia, vice-president of the Alpha Kappa Phi sorority at 56 Maple Street, and president of the State University College at Oneonta Greek Council. “It will have an effect on the fraternities and sororities around here—membership will be going up.” Bernie Toole, president of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity on Maple Street, said he expects Oneonta to become ripe for more national fraternities to open local chapters or “colonize” locally established organizations. Phi Kappa Sigma is only a year old, he said, and already it has become the largest of the five houses in SUCO’s Greek Council, with 40 members and eight pledges.

November 1985

30 YEARS AGO

November 1995

20 YEARS AGO

Because of an amendment to New York State hunting regulations, deer hunters in Otsego, Chenango and Schoharie counties may be hunting with rifles for the first time in memory. The state decided to expand the area where deer hunting with rifles is allowed after a study showed that rife-hunting counties are typically as safe as the shot-gun only counties. However, David Allen, a veteran hunter, said he worries about high-powered rifles in inexperienced hands. “With their longer range, rifles can be more dangerous than shotguns,” Allen said, “especially near settled areas, or in crowded hunting areas. I’ve seen land around here posted for shot-guns only.”

November 2005

Bound Volumes: November 20, 2025

110 YEARS AGO: In Our Town—The following are the church preferences of the 2,091 persons interviewed in the recent church census made by the laymen of the Presbyterian, Methodist, and Baptist churches: Baptist, 452; Episcopal, 443; Methodist, 347; Catholic, 331; Presbyterian, 326; Universalist, 107; other churches, 25; no preference, 60. The Baptist Missionary barrels for Ellis Island will be packed on Thursday. Donations for the barrels may be sent to the church any time. November 17, 1915…
November 20, 2025

Hometown History: November 13, 2025

70 YEARS AGO: A defective coal-heating system was found to be the cause of the deaths of Dr. and Mrs. Walter S. Packer, 29 West End Avenue, who were found dead in their home on Monday. Dr. Fisk Brooks’ Coroner’s report shows that the Packers died from the effects of coal gas poisoning. Their daughter, Janet, age 2, and a pet dog Cappy, escaped the deadly monoxide fumes and were unharmed. Dr. Packer was Director of the Regional Oneonta Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of the State Veterinary College. The furnace and its fixtures were 20-25 years old. November 1955…
November 13, 2025

Bound Volumes: November 13, 2025

135 YEARS AGO: News of the recent arrival from Paris of a lense for the object glass of the 40-inch telescope that is to be made by the Clarks of Cambridgeport, for the University of Southern California, has contracted considerable attention. A great deal of light may be thrown upon some of the vexed questions concerning Mars, Venus, and the other planets by the new telescope. There are very puzzling appearances on their surfaces, some of which seem to demand for their solution but a comparatively slight increase of telescopic power beyond our present limit. But, as to inhabitants of other planets, the new telescope will leave us as much in the dark so far as the possibility of seeing them or their architectural monuments is concerned, as we have ever been. November 14, 1890…
November 13, 2025

