Advertisement. Advertise with us

Honk for Peace

ONEONTA—An ad hoc group of citizens has been gathering on Muller Plaza in the City of Oneonta for a few weeks now, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the starvation of the people of Gaza. “As long as it is not raining, we are there for an hour Saturdays at noon and, now that Daylight Savings Time has arrived, at 5 p.m. weekdays,” Eugene Marner wrote in an e-mail to Iron String Press. “We get lots of approving honks.” (Photo provided)

Posted

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 Seniors Learn To Paint With Oils SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us…

Stagecoach Coffee Permit Applications Withdrawn

As per a letter to City of Oneonta Deputy Community Development Director and Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly dated today, December 15, Stagecoach Coffee owners Matt and Chris Grady have officially withdrawn their Site Plan/Special-Use Permit Application to open a neighborhood market at 31 Walnut Street in the City of Oneonta.…

Editorial: A Tale of Two Housing Units

Need for housing of all types has been identified by the City of Oneonta in its own comprehensive plan. Need for housing of all types has been identified by the Village of Cooperstown and by the NY Forward Local Planning Committee. Why, then, are the RSS and Averill Road projects so controversial?…