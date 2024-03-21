Honk for Peace

ONEONTA—An ad hoc group of citizens has been gathering on Muller Plaza in the City of Oneonta for a few weeks now, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the starvation of the people of Gaza. “As long as it is not raining, we are there for an hour Saturdays at noon and, now that Daylight Savings Time has arrived, at 5 p.m. weekdays,” Eugene Marner wrote in an e-mail to Iron String Press. “We get lots of approving honks.” (Photo provided)