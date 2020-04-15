Honoring The Heroes Of Coronavirus Fight 

By: Jim Kevlin  04/15/2020  10:38 am
A few minutes ago, Suzette Curley was putting the finishing touches on a banner on her Cooper Lane Apartments’ balcony in Cooperstown. At first, she said, she was going to thank the doctors and nurses, but expanded it to include all the folks who are contributing to the hospital’s response to the coronavirus. The sign is visible from busy Chestnut Street. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

