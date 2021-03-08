Hugh C. MacDougall, 88; Retired Diplomat, Historian

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Hugh C. MacDougall, 88, retired diplomat, longtime village historian and expert on James Fenimore Cooper, passed away over the weekend at the Thanksgiving Home, where he had lived in recent months.

With the U.S. Foreign Service, he served in Lourenco Marques and Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, and in Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar), as well as several assignments at the Department of State in Washington D.C.

In retirement, he founded the national James Fenimore Cooper Society.

His wife, Eleanor, passed away in 2015.

A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are with the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, Cooperstown.