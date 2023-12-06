Ibrahim, Bassett Ready for What Comes Next

DR. TOMMY IBRAHIM (Photo provided)

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

Outgoing Bassett Healthcare Network President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tommy Ibrahim and Staci Thompson, the network’s current vice president and chief operating officer, sat down on Thursday, November 30 to discuss Ibrahim’s decision to leave the organization. Thompson has been appointed by Bassett’s Board of Directors as Ibrahim’s successor. She will assume the role of interim CEO on January 1, 2024.

Ibrahim was named Bassett Healthcare Network’s president and CEO on July 13, 2020 following a nationwide search. His contract was originally through December 2024, but in July of 2022 Bassett officials agreed to an early contract extension through the end of 2029.

“Dr. Ibrahim has championed a number of visionary initiatives that have positioned our network well for growth and financial stability while advancing our mission to improve patient health and community well-being,” Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors Chair Doug Hastings said at the time. “Dr. Ibrahim has exceeded our expectations.”

Eighteen months later, Ibrahim is ready to move on.

“The Board set a list of objectives when I was hired, and we’ve compressed five to seven years of progress into less than four years,” Ibrahim explained.

He is confident Bassett is in good hands with Thompson, who was brought into the Bassett fold by Ibrahim from Guthrie Medical Group some seven months ago.

“This is an appropriate milestone at which time to have another wonderful leader and thinker to carry the organization forward,” Ibrahim said.

Thompson praised Ibrahim, saying he has harmonized the network in a way that’s never been done before, and said she admires him for having the “will and fortitude to work within a compressed timeline.”

According to Ibrahim, he made the decision to leave several weeks ago.

“The Board and I agreed it was the right time,” he said. “There’s a stellar and skilled leadership team in place.”

Ibrahim’s three and a half years with Bassett Healthcare Network have not been easy.

“The past two years were incredibly difficult, as we took important steps to create a sustainable foundation to build upon,” Ibrahim said in a statement in July of 2022. “I am deeply appreciative of our system and entity boards for their unwavering support. Our leadership teams and each of our caregivers and practitioners have done a masterful job to get us here, and we’re still only getting started.”

Last week, Ibrahim cited pandemic-related challenges, a massive paradigm shift and tumult within the health industry, changing economic headwinds, and problems maintaining appropriate staff as difficulties that have persisted.

Questioned about the challenges of running the Bassett network and how he copes with his critics, Ibrahim stressed that it is never easy, and not personal.

“It’s important to understand we are coming from a place of leadership that requires empathy while managing to meet the needs of others,” he said.

Ibrahim said it is essential to be able to rely on your peer network and family, and to have a support system in place to fall back upon.

With regard to Thompson, Ibrahim said he took part in the selection process and fully endorses her appointment by the board.

“Staci is a perfect partner and leader, with a wealth of experience—more than 30 years. She understands how to work with physicians and healthcare systems operations.”

For her part, Thompson said she has worked with Ibrahim, learned from him, and is honored to carry on in his stead.

“It takes a tremendous amount of courage to step away and step forward while providing stability for those who remain,” she said.

Asked if there was anything he wanted to accomplish but did not, Ibrahim said, “Of course. There is always more that could be done, and so many things I would have liked to leave behind. But the system is ready and ripe for the next leader.”

Looking ahead, Thompson acknowledged there are continuing challenges.

“We need to make sure we perform services, continue to recruit and retain the best medical personnel, and improve access for the rural population,” said Thompson, who is passionate about rural healthcare.

Bassett’s focus will continue to be on securing practitioners and caregivers, maintaining stability, and continuing to improve and grow, she said.

Thanks to Ibrahim and the leadership team, Bassett Healthcare Network is consistently in the news, recently achieving accolades as a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and as a Leading Age-Friendly Health System from Age-Friendly Health Systems.

The network is also systematically bringing on new partners. Bassett will open its 22nd School-Based Health Center at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 7 and will partner with Geisinger, a nationally recognized integrated health system in central and northeastern Pennsylvania with 10 hospitals and a 500,000-member health plan, to open a specialty pharmacy in 2024. The specialty pharmacy will offer patients access to clinically complex medications that are not available at regular retail pharmacies, focusing on treatments for complicated diseases ranging from cancer to rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

“The specialty pharmacy is a wonderful advancement,” Thompson said.

Just last week, it was announced that A.O. Fox Hospital is now offering robotic-assisted surgery, greatly expanding surgical services outside of Cooperstown. The new da Vinci Surgical System provides surgeons with an advanced set of instruments to perform minimally invasive surgery, the press release read.

In addressing a rumor that Ibrahim had positioned the network for either a merger or a buyout from a larger system, both he and Thompson were adamant there is no truth to it.

“Bassett Healthcare Network will remain independent. I made sure of that before being hired,” Thompson said.

Named one of “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know 2023” earlier this year by “Becker’s Hospital Review,” Ibrahim said he remains deeply passionate about rural healthcare. He said he has enjoyed his time in Otsego County and the wonderful friendships he and his family have formed here.

“Leaving people behind is the most difficult part,” he said. “And my kids are going to deeply miss being at our lake house.”

What’s next for Ibrahim? He said he is looking forward to a bit of a break.

“I have several opportunities, but I’m going to take advantage of this gift of time to hit the reset button,” he said. “I haven’t turned it off in four years. It’s a 24/7 job and a 24/7 privilege.”