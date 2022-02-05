Ice Harvest Festival at Hanford Mills Museum cancelled

The Ice Harvest Festival was cancelled at the Hanford Mills Museum due to the museum site being “dangerously slippery” from the snow and ice storm on Thursday and Friday, according to a recorded message on the Hanford Mills Museum phone line.

The Ice Harvest Festival website said frozen water on the site, including Mill Pond, created dangerous conditions.

“We were very much look forward to hosting an in-person Ice Harvest after having a virtual Ice Harvest last year due to COVID,” a statement on the website read. “The Ice Harvest is our biggest event of the year, so we share your disappointment. Visitor safety is our priority. Thank you for understanding.”

The Hanford Mills Museum opens for the season on May 15. For more information go to www.hanfordmills.org.