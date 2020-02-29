Impromptu Pep Rally Cheers Teams To Semis

CCS BOYS, GIRLS PLAY TODAY

Wendy Kiuber, right, (mom of Lady Hawkeye Ashley) and Colleen Donnelly, center, (mom of Kate) cheer their daughters’ team bus (inset) as it passes by the Trosset Law Offices shortly after 10 a.m. today en route to the Section III, Class C semifinals at Onondaga Community College. Attorney Mike Trosset, left, whose CCS team made it to the state semifinals in the 1990s, organized the impromptu pep rally (along with coffee and Schneider’s doughnuts) in front of his Oaksville office. The girls’ game starts at 1:45 in OCC’s Allyn Gym. The boys’ game starts at 2:45 in the SRC Arena at OCC. Winners go on next Saturday to the Class C finals, which are also the quarter finals of the state tournament. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)