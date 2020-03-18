In Blunt Interview, Governor Says State Hospitals Lack Beds

Coronavirus’ Peak: Maybe 45 Days,

He Tells NYT’s ‘The Daily’ Podcast

In a blunt interview on today’s New York Times podcast, “The Daily,” Governor Cuomo said the Coronavirus will require 110,000 hospital beds. “In this state you have 50,000 hospital beds,” he told host Michael Barbara. “Needing 37,000 intensive care unit beds, and having 3,000 ICU beds.” He predicted the disease may peak in 45 days. He said he’s been in frequent contact with President Trump in the past few days, and the federal government is doing what it can to assist New York State.