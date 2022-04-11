In Memoraim Carol Ann Sautin Gorsin, 82 April 29, 1939 – March 31, 2022

In Memoraim

COOPERSTOWN – Carol Ann Sautin Gorsin, a longtime resident of Cobleskill and Cooperstown, New York, Lansdowne, Ontario and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, a well-loved wife, mother and school teacher, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2022 at the Regency Elderly Care in Edgewater, Florida. Carol was 82.

Born Carol Ann Sautin on April 29, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Julius Sautin and Ann R. Sautin (Corso). She grew up in Brooklyn surrounded by her extended maternal family. She attended Saint Angela Hall, graduating in 1955. Growing up, she summered in Howes Cave, New York with her paternal grandmother. During these summer visits she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Gorsin, a longtime resident of Cobleskill. On September 29, 1957 they were married and settled in Cobleskill to work and raise their family.

While raising her two children and tending to her household she attended SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oneonta where she received her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Early Education. In 1970 she began teaching 6th grade science at Cobleskill Central School and continued, even after relocating to Cooperstown in 1973, until her early retirement in December 1986. Her innovative, creative teaching style and enthusiasm for a secure, upbeat and comfortable learning environment made her an invaluable educator and grade 6 team member. She was considered a favorite teacher amongst her students whom still remember having her as their teacher to this day! Her favorite holiday was Halloween where she would dress up, along with her fellow teachers, for her students and then visit Dick at his bank to entertain the workers and customers alike!

In 1973, the Gorsin family moved to Cooperstown. Carol loved to entertain, and whether it was a work function or a family milestone, they were marked by festive gatherings in their home.

Carol was a fabulous cook, an avid crafter and a talented seamstress and while in Cooperstown she learned to quilt. As with all she did, she excelled. She joined quilt guilds in both Florida and Canada winning many awards for her quilts as well as designing and making poignant quilts for family and dear friends.

In 1986, after retirement, Carol and Dick moved to Lake Worth, Florida and Charleston Lake, Lansdowne, Ontario. In 1989 they relocated their winter home to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she lived out the remainder of her life.

While in Lansdowne, Ontario, Carol continued to quilt and was an active participant at the Lansdowne Agricultural Society Fair entering sewing, quilting, baked goods, artwork and photography items winning many blue ribbons in all categories. Among other things, she helped with meal preparation, serving food, decorating the event rooms, making event ribbons and acted as a judge for the children’s arts and crafts and many small animals, like ducks, rabbits and chickens.

Carol had a deep appreciation of travel, whether domestically, with two children in tow, or internationally with her good friends, her Auntie Jean, husband Dick or daughter Diane. She also made lifelong friends with many fellow travelers she met along the way.

Carol was a devout and dedicated member of the Catholic Church throughout her life acting as a communicant, eucharistic minister, seamstress and a choir member both at St. Patrick’s, Lansdowne, Ontario and Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Talmadge Gorsin of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and her daughter, Diane Gorsin Lellis of Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Richard Gorsin, who died February 6, 1978.

A Catholic Mass and burial service will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 am in Cobleskill, New York followed by burial at the Zion Rual Cemetery in Seward, NY. A catered lunch will be offered at the church afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tribute donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/site/donation.