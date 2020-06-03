IN MEMORIAM: Aaron M. Willey, 34; Grew Up In Burlington Flats

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Aaron Michael Willey, 34, who spent his childhood in Burlington Flats, died unexpectedly on May 27, 2020, in Oneonta.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1985, to Deborah L. Perkins (Willey) and Christopher Posada in Middletown.

Aaron grew up in Burlington Flats and attended Edmeston Central School.

Aaron received a diploma of legal assistant/paralegal from the Blackstone Career Institute in 2006.



Aaron is survived by his fiancé, Heather Lynn Vandersloot of Oneonta; mother, Deborah Perkins of Oneonta; beloved grandmother, Nancy Laraway Weissflog of Clifton Park; sisters, Keturah L. Willey of New York Mills and Tayanita Perkins of Schuyler Lake; brother, Elijah Thomas Perkins of Schuyler Lake; beloved niece and nephew; stepfather, Thomas Perkins of Schuyler Lake; father, Christopher Posada and family in New Jersey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Donald Weissflog.

A private family service has been held for Aaron.