In Memoriam Aimee Kelley, 36 Fought for LGBTQ rights

In Memoriam

Aimee Kelley

Aimee Kelley, loving daughter, sister and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was 36 years old.

Aimee is survived by her mother, Kathleen Kelley, her brother Christopher and his fiancée Alanna Adams, and the light of Aimee’s life, her nephew Callum, who called her MeeMee.

Her extended family, too numerous to mention by name, includes a band of adopted brothers who always had her back, childhood and teenage friends with many stories to tell, and a supportive network of others who loved her dearly.

Aimee was a graduate of the phlebotomy/medical assistant programs at the Oneonta Job Corps Academy and Branford Hall in Albany. She forged many friendships during her years of working that have lasted her lifetime.

Aimee was a proud member of the LGBTQ community and an advocate for equal rights and treatment for everyone.

Anyone who knew Aimee could tell you that she was a fighter who always gave it everything she could. They would also mention her fluency in sarcasm, which she inherited from her mother, her love of coffee, and her encyclopedic knowledge of all things Batman. Aimee was an avid collector of Batman memorabilia and will be greatly missed by her tuxedo cat, aptly named Bruce Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made to The Trevor Project or Super Heroes Humane Society of Oneonta.

A celebration of Aimee’s life will be announced in the near future.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Edmeston NY.