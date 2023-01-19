In Memoriam: Meghan Elizabeth (Lum) Woodbeck, 39 January 12, 1984 – January 13, 2023

In Memoriam

Meghan Elizabeth (Lum) Woodbeck

EDMESTON – Meghan Elizabeth (Lum) Woodbeck, age 39, passed away at her home on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born January 12, 1984 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown to her parents, Edwin and Susan (Pentzien) Lum. She is a graduate of Edmeston Central School in 2002 and moved on to receive an Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Sullivan County Community College in 2004 and SUNY Oneonta in 2006. She worked many jobs in communications and found a great fit working in marketing at Bassett Hospital.

Meghan had a soft spot for animals. This is evident in her many adopted cats and dogs and her donations to help adopted pitbulls. Meghan loved musicals and participated in Peet Hook Players. She made many trips with her mom to Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Meghan loved to travel and it usually involved camping with her husband and son. One of her favorite trips was to Branson, Missouri to visit the Dolly Parton Stampede and the Titanic Museum. She was a “Star Wars” lover, which included a trip to Comic Con in Boston with her son.

Meghan took immense pride in her family and home. Family was always first. Her nephews were a major part of life. Aunt Meghan often played Nanny and attended their athletic events, birthdays and making holidays special for them. She loved going for motorcycle rides and having campfires with her husband. Her home was her sanctuary and she worked to make it feel that way. Meghan balanced her work scheduled and social life around home-schooling her son, Aiden. She gave him tremendous support as he nears completion of high school.

Meghan made time for many friends who loved her spirited conversations and her spunky, sarcastic sense of humor. She wore her emotions on her sleeve and anyone who knew her, knew where they stood with her. Her emotions still were no obstacle for her helpful, caring side. Meghan always found time to help those closest to her.

Meghan is survived by her husband of nine years, Carlton; son Aiden; step-children Christoper and Victoria; parents Susan and Edwin; in-laws Cathy and Carlton; brothers Michael and Shane; grandparents Jone and Elmer; nephews Garrett, Dustin, Connor, and Branton; godchildren Aaliya, Everett, and Amelia Yego; godchildren Sawyer and Blake Houk; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family welcomes friends to a gathering at the Edmeston Fire Hall on Thursday, January 19 from noon to 4 p.m. for refreshments. Calling hours will be held at Delker & Terry Funeral Home in Edmeston from 4-7 p.m. immediately following the gathering at the fire hall. Funeral services will be private. The family asks that a contribution be made to the Susquehanna SPCA of Cooperstown in lieu of flowers.