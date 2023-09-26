Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Alan J. Curran

HARTWICK – Alan J. Curran (73) – Burial and Committal Services with full military honors for Alan J. Curran, who died January 8, 2023, will be held on Saturday morning, October 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Hartwick Cemetery, State Route 205, in the hamlet of Hartwick, NY with Pastor Stephen Fournier officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Hartwick Rod and Gun Club, 132 Rod and Gun Club Road.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

