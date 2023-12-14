Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Ann M. Martindale
1966-2023

ANN M. MARTINDALE
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Ann M. Martindale, 57, passed away after a prolonged battle with Multiple Sclerosis on December 11, 2023 at Cooperstown Center.

She was born May 1, 1966 in Oneonta, the daughter of John P. and Mary Ann (Cook) Mazarak.

Ann graduated from Oneonta High School and SUNY Oneonta. She obtained a master’s degree in childhood education.

She married Richard Martindale in 1992.

Ann enjoyed dancing, cheerleading, and horseback riding; and after MS, she found joy in painting, photography, and gardening. She especially loved flowers and cats, never having less than a pair of cats at a time. 

Despite Ann’s hardships, she will always be remembered for her bright and positive lookout. Her optimism was contagious. She will be dearly missed by both her family and her many friends. Her long-lasting friendships were deeply cherished.   

She is survived by her husband, Richard Martindale; her children, Collin Martindale (Sarah Cox) and Emily Martindale (Erik Hartshorn); grandson Mason; brother Eric Mazarak (Lisa Smith); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 29 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

Please consider donations to a local humane society or SPCA or the National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com

