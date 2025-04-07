Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Audree J. Lane
1932-2025

AUDREE J. LANE
(Photo provided)

TODDSVILLE – Audree J. Lane, 92, a beloved long-time resident of Toddsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. She is now joyfully reunited in heaven with her cherished husband, Glen.

Born on July 25, 1932 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, Audree was the daughter of Victor William Smith Sr. and Eugenia Marie Dickson. She was lovingly raised by her mother and stepfather, Armin Kenneth Nickel. On June 24, 1956, she married the love of her life, Glen A. Lane, in Schenectady.

Audree was a woman of great kindness, strength and devotion—traits that left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and “GiGi” to her great-grandchildren. Known for her talent in wallpapering and her can-do spirit, there was truly nothing in the home she couldn’t accomplish. Audree found joy in crossword puzzles, bird watching, and, in her later years, adult coloring books. You could always count on Bob Ross being on TV, or the local news. She was also a passionate animal lover, especially fond of her dear cats.

She is survived by her children, Nancy J. Lane and Lynn E. Ives of Hartwick, and Glenn A. Lane and Timothy S. Lane of Toddsville; her grandchildren, Meagan Feola and her significant other, Rhakim Atkins, and their sons, RJ and Ely, Nicole White and her husband, Eric, and their daughters, Maci and Selena, Glenn A. Lane Jr. and his significant other, Shaunna, Natalie Lane and her fiancé, Justin Diaz, and their soon-to-arrive baby boy, Diaz, and Savannah Kroger and her husband, James as well as daughter Sofia. Audree is also survived by her brother, Armin K. “Skip” Nickel Jr. of Alplaus, and her sister, Gail Osterhoudt, of Marlboro, Massachusetts.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glen (1999); her father, Victor; her mother, Eugenia; her stepfather, Armin; her stepbrother, Victor W. Smith; and her son-in-law, Robert F. Ives.

Audree’s life was a quiet, beautiful testament to love, family and resilience. Her presence brought light and warmth to her family and community, and her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Connell, Dow, & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 11, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Wilson Jones, pastor of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, officiating.

Committal and burial will follow in Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, where Audree will be laid to rest beside her beloved Glen, in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice, in honor of Audree’s lifelong love for animals.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

