IN MEMORIAM: Bernice ‘Bunny’ Joseph, 94; Famed Artist

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Bernice “Bunny” Joseph, 94, a noted Oneonta painter and mother of photographer Stephen Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 21.

She was born on April 20, 1926. She married Howard Joseph in 1947 and they were married 73 years before his passing on Jan. 25, 2020.

She is survived by three children and spouses, Leslie and Jesse Kalfel, Stephen and Susan (Bresee) Joseph, David and Mary Beth (Caufield) Joseph; grandchildren, Leah, Jacob, Danny, Zachary, Trinity and Rickie; along with many nieces and nephews.

A full obituary is forthcoming from Bookhout Funeral Home.