In Memoriam Bruce D. Andrews, 65 December 1, 1956 – October 1, 2022

In Memoriam

Bruce D. Andrews

SCHUYLER LAKE – Bruce D. Andrews, born in Cooperstown on December 1,1956, died unexpectedly on October 1, 2022.

He was the son of Margaret (Marge) and Arthur Andrews, of Fly Creek. In his youth and throughout his high school years, Bruce was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America in the Cooperstown and Fly Creek areas and earned all 21 of the Merit Badges required for his Eagle Scout Award.

He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1974, SUNY Cobleskill in 1976, attended Michigan Tech in 1977 and graduated with a BS degree in Wildlife Services from The University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 1978. After college Bruce worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service in Madison, Wisconsin, and Benson, Minnesota. In 1981, he returned home and began work at Herkimer County BOCES. During the summer months, he worked at Baseball Nostalgia (BBN), a memorabilia shop in Cooperstown. In 1990, he left BOCES and began working as the full-time manager at BBN.

That same year he married Sue Clapperton on May 11. They lived in Schuyler Lake, where they enjoyed a wonderful life together.

Bruce was very active in the local community. He served as President of the Exeter Historical Association and President of the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association. He coached football, basketball, track, baseball and volleyball at several of the local area high schools over the years. He truly enjoyed working within the athletic programs and with the students. In 1992 he was named The Daily Star High School Football Coach of the Year, and in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication to the youth of Cooperstown and the surrounding area, especially in sports, Bruce was the recipient in 2011 of the 19th Patrick G. Fetterman Award.

He also loved listening to singer/songwriters. So much so, that in 1997, he and Sue began presenting them in their home through their House Concert Series. They continued this for the next 25 years, having a concert just a week prior to his death.

He had a passion for his dogs. He always had at least one dog, usually two dogs and on occasion three dogs in his home. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers and English Springer Spaniels would always greet you when you entered the Andrews home in Schuyler Lake.

He and Sue enjoyed travelling, especially to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a place Bruce fell in love with during his time at Michigan Tech. Bruce also loved his trip to Ireland. It was a music tour with a singer/songwriter friend as the host. It was a trip of a lifetime that Bruce talked about to anyone who would listen.

Bruce had many accomplishments throughout his life and meant so much to the community. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and would never hesitate to lend a hand to anyone who needed one. He will be truly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue; a brother James (Nicki), a nephew, Clayton (Ashley), a niece, Maria, and one grandniece, Kimberly.

A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A service in celebration of Bruce’s life will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sharon Rankins-Burd, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be private in the Adams Cemetery in Fork Shop.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association, PO Box 93, Fly Creek, NY 13337, The Schuyler Lake Fire Department, 1490 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake, NY 13457, or The Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 102, Schuyler Lake, NY 13457.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.