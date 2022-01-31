In Memoriam Carl F. Hecker, 86 April 22, 1935 – January 25, 2022

In Memoriam

WEST EDMESTON – Carl F. Hecker, 86, of West Edmeston, passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at his home, with his Godson and nurses at his side.

Carl was born on April 22, 1935 in Queens, NY the son of the late Curt and Wilma Germann Hecker, and predeceased by his brother Kurt A.Hecker. He is survived by many nephews and nieces throughout the Hecker family.

Carl was employed in the construction trade for many years with the Grumman Corporation on Long Island. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1953 to 1957. He was a life member of the VFW and a 38 year member of the American Legion.

Carl’s Godsons, Tim and Rudy, would like to thank: Hospice, the Brookfield Rescue Squad for their compassion, Crystal Ferguson and the staff at Bassett Health Center, West Winfield for their many years of Carl’s care (caring enough to make a house call during his last days is immeasurable); Nicole Craver and Carretta Swartfiguer of Caring Angel’s Home&Companion Care Services for making Carl’s final days as loving and comforting as anyone could possibly ask for; Lynne Hecker for always helping Carl out when needed, and Melanie Hecker for helping Carl over his final months when his health began to fail.

Special consideration to Carl’s childhood friend of 60+ years, Rudolph Sobina, and his entire family who spent countless hours with Carl throughout his life. He viewed you as a brother and cherished your family dearly. Also, to his long time friends Cindy Auerbach and Rocky.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on February 18, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church 2456 State Highway 80 in West Burlington with Pastor Paul Messner officiating. Committal services with military honors will be held in Leonardsville Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY.